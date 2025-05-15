Azernews.Az

15 May 2025 21:40 (UTC+04:00)
Trump asks Apple chief to expand production back to US instead of India

Former US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he spoke with Apple CEO Tim Cook and urged him not to expand Apple’s production facilities in India, but instead to invest more heavily in the United States, Azernews reports.

