Azerbaijan's strategic role in rise of Global South: Bridge between worlds

Nazrin Abdul

In contemporary geopolitical discourse, the terms Global South and Global North do not refer strictly to geographic hemispheres but to divisions in socio-economic development, political influence, and historical trajectories. The Global North typically includes developed nations - primarily in Western Europe, North America, and parts of East Asia - with advanced economies, technological infrastructure, and significant global influence. In contrast, the Global South encompasses a diverse group of nations across Africa, Latin America, Asia, and parts of Eastern Europe that have historically been marginalised in global decision-making but are now asserting increasing agency and influence on the world stage.

The rise of the Global South is reshaping global power dynamics, especially in trade, climate diplomacy, and multilateral cooperation. Against this backdrop, Azerbaijan emerges as a strategic pivot - leveraging its geography, political neutrality, and proactive diplomacy to serve as a bridge between these two global spheres.

Azerbaijan as a strategic bridge

Due to its favourable geopolitical location at the crossroads of Eastern Europe and Western Asia, Azerbaijan has long played a vital role as a connector between East and West, North and South. This bridging role is not solely geographic - it reflects a deliberate, balanced foreign policy that integrates national interests with a multilateral and cooperative outlook.

Since gaining independence, Azerbaijan has pursued a foreign policy rooted in respect for international law, sovereignty, and economic diversification. This has enabled Baku to develop stable relations with Western powers, Russia, the Islamic world, and emerging economies in the Global South. These relationships are reinforced through Azerbaijan's active involvement in major international initiatives and organisations.

Azerbaijan’s position as a bridge provides multifaceted benefits, both economically and geopolitically. First, it enhances Azerbaijan’s value as a transit hub for energy and trade. Projects like the Middle Corridor, the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, Southern Gas Corridor, and initiatives within the Belt and Road framework position Azerbaijan as a key transit point in global energy security and trade logistics.

Secondly, the hosting of major multilateral events - such as COP29, the upcoming Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit, and the 13th UN World Urban Forum - boosts Azerbaijan’s diplomatic visibility. These events are not mere formalities; they are platforms where Baku showcases its soft power and consolidates relationships with a diverse array of nations.

This diplomatic agility offers Azerbaijan strategic advantages, including diversified trade partnerships, foreign direct investment, and stronger political alliances that mitigate overreliance on any single bloc.

Azerbaijan's engagement with the Global South

In the evolving landscape of global geopolitics, the divide between the Global South and the Global North continues to shape the nature of international relations, development strategies, and multilateral cooperation. As Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev noted during his address at the founding conference of the Global South NGO Platform, “the biggest obstacle is the mistrust that has developed over the years between the Global South and the Global North.” This enduring mistrust, he emphasized, remains a fundamental barrier to building a more inclusive and equitable international order.

It is within this context that South-South cooperation platforms have gained prominence. These platforms - such as the Non-Aligned Movement, BRICS, the G77 + China, and various UN-supported initiatives - serve as mechanisms through which countries of the Global South can exchange knowledge, develop joint projects, and advocate for collective interests, outside of traditional aid or policy frameworks driven by the North.

Against this backdrop, Azerbaijan is emerging as a key facilitator and connector. Due to its strategic location, historical ties, and balanced foreign policy, Azerbaijan is positioning itself as a bridge not only between East and West, but also between the Global North and the Global South. This dual role - geopolitical and diplomatic - has become central to Baku’s vision of asserting itself as a credible, neutral, and active player in an increasingly multipolar world.

At a recent meeting of the Milli Majlis (the Parliament of Azerbaijan) Committee on International Relations, Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev emphasized Azerbaijan’s commitment to multilateralism and inclusive diplomacy. He pointed out that Azerbaijan’s leadership in international forums is a reflection of its intent to forge long-term partnerships beyond traditional Western alliances.

Similarly, Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Center for Analysis of International Relations (CAIA), highlighted the necessity of expanding trade ties with African and Asian nations. While energy exports remain Azerbaijan’s main economic driver, the government is increasingly exploring agricultural and industrial trade diversification, particularly in under-tapped Global South markets.

Azerbaijan is steadily carving out a niche as a pivotal middle power in a rapidly evolving global order. Its ability to act as a bridge - not just physically but diplomatically and economically - places it in a unique position to benefit from the shifting tides of global influence.

The strategic imperative now lies in sustaining this momentum through inclusive partnerships, regional leadership, and an unwavering commitment to multilateralism. As the Global South rises, Azerbaijan’s thoughtful positioning may well secure it a seat at the global decision-making table - not just as a participant, but as a facilitator of dialogue, trade, and peace.