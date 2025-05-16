President Ilham Aliyev participating in first plenary session of 6th EPC Summit
On May 16, the first plenary session of the 6th Summit of the European Political Community is underway in Tirana, Azernews reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the event.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
Subscribe
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!