President Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of 6th EPC Summit in Tirana
The opening ceremony of the 6th Summit of the European Political Community has begun in Tirana, the capital of Albania, Azernews reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the event.
Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania Edi Rama welcomed President Ilham Aliyev and other heads of state and government participating in the Summit.
Will be updated
