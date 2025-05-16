President Ilham Aliyev meets Lithuanian PM at EPC summit

16 May 2025 14:55 (UTC+04:00)

Your browser doesn't support video. Please download the file: video/mp4

On May 16, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of Lithuania Gintautas Paluckas on the sidelines of the 6th European Political Community (EPC) Summit held in Albania.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!