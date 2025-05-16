Azerbaijani films captivate audience in Istanbul [PHOTOS]

16 May 2025 17:37 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan and Turkiye are bound by deep historical and cultural ties. With the years, this brotherhood has extended into the cinema industry.

Recall that in 2021, the two countries reached an agreement on cooperation in the cinematography. The sides exchanged views on holding joint film festivals, cooperation between the public and private film organizations and cinematographers of the two countries.

Moreover, Azerbaijan and Turkiye exchange experience in the field of digitalization and new management in the field of creative industries. The both countries also hold joint projects to promote a common historical heritage and values.

Days of Azerbaijani Cinema in Istanbul is the latest example of this fruitful cultural collaboration. The event was organized jointly by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Film Agency with the support of the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism and Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Ankara.

Over the three days, cinema lovers in Istanbul had a chance to enjoy Azerbaijan's contemporary cinematography.

Film screenings took place at Bahçeşehir University, Istanbul University and the Atlas Cinema, drawing a large and diverse audiences, including students, film professionals and notable figures from Turkish cinema.

The film "Paradise Dream" (Cənnət yuxusu) by Elkhan Jafarov, "Monologue of a Lonely Man" (Tənha insanın monoloqu) by Emin Afandiyev as well as "Red Garden" (Qırmızı bağ) by Mirbala Salimli were shown as part of the event.

Each film offered a unique perspective on Azerbaijani society, identity and the human experience, leaving a strong impression on the viewers.

Days of Azerbaijani Cinema in Istanbul also opened doors for future cooperation. During the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation met with the officials from Turkiye's General Directorate of Cinematography.

The sides discussed expanding joint film projects, co-productions and professional development opportunities for emerging film makers.

The Days of Azerbaijani Cinema in Istanbul marked another significant step toward enhancing of cooperation.