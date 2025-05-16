Aston Martin first to launch Apple’s next-gen ‘CarPlay Ultra' software

16 May 2025 20:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Aston Martin has made a significant leap forward in automotive technology by becoming the first carmaker to integrate Apple’s next-generation CarPlay Ultra system, a move that marks a major milestone in the evolution of in-car infotainment systems, Azernews reports.

Announced on Thursday, the upgraded CarPlay Ultra system will be available in all new Aston Martin models sold in the US and Canada, including the DB12, Vanquish, Vantage, and the latest DBX SUV, provided they feature the brand’s post-2023 infotainment platform.

Unlike previous iterations, CarPlay Ultra offers a seamless integration that takes full control of both the infotainment display and the digital dashboard, allowing for highly detailed customization of instrument clusters, themes, and wallpapers. This includes customizable layouts for the speedometer, tachometer, and full-screen navigation, all designed to align with Aston Martin's luxurious design philosophy.

Apple’s updated CarPlay also enhances the driving experience by enabling users to control not only media and navigation but also vehicle settings and climate controls using touch or Siri voice commands. This provides a more intuitive interface that allows drivers to focus on the road while interacting with the vehicle’s systems.

However, certain essential functions, like reverse camera feeds, will remain outside of the CarPlay interface to ensure safety and usability during critical driving tasks.

To use CarPlay Ultra, drivers will need an iPhone 12 or newer, running iOS 18.5.4 or later.

In a move to ensure that existing Aston Martin owners don’t miss out, the company confirmed that eligible models will receive the upgrade through a dealer-installed software update, which is expected to be rolled out in the coming weeks.

This collaboration between Aston Martin and Apple places the tech giant in direct competition with Google’s Android Auto, which already offers similar integration across several car brands. Apple also revealed that Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis are planning to support CarPlay Ultra in the near future, expanding its presence in the automotive market.

This long-awaited launch follows Apple’s 2022 promise to deliver a more immersive and integrated CarPlay experience, offering a new level of customization and interactivity. However, not all car manufacturers have embraced the new system. Notably, brands like Mercedes-Benz, which were initially on board, have since opted out of implementing the new platform.

The move also signals a broader trend in the automotive industry, where infotainment systems are becoming increasingly sophisticated and integral to the driving experience. This shift toward more integrated tech could ultimately reshape the future of in-car entertainment, with Apple and Google vying for dominance in the space.