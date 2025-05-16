Azernews.Az

Friday May 16 2025

Baku-Tirana strategic partnership bridges Caucasus and Balkans

16 May 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)
Baku-Tirana strategic partnership bridges Caucasus and Balkans
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Azerbaijan and Albania have long shared a diplomatic bond that extends beyond mere formalities. Their collaboration spans political, economic, and humanitarian spheres, reflecting a commitment to mutual prosperity and stability. Over the past three decades, their relationship has evolved, strengthened by high-level visits, economic agreements, and strategic energy projects. Furthermore, Azerbaijan’s expanding role in Albania’s energy infrastructure highlights the economic dimension of their relationship. Both countries recognize the vast potential for trade and investment, particularly in the energy and industrial sectors. Azerbaijan’s involvement in Albania’s gasification efforts —specifically, the Nur project, spearheaded by SOCAR —marks a milestone in regional energy cooperation.

