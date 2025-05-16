Fan zone set up in National Seaside Park for Mini-Football World Championship [PHOTOS]

16 May 2025 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A fan zone has been set up in the National Seaside Park in connection with the Mini-Football World Championship being held in Baku, Azernews reports.

Various attractions and entertainment sections have been set up here, and visitors were provided with detailed information about the activities of the zone.

The fan zone was visited by Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, President of the Mini-Football Federation Orkhan Mammadov and other officials, including representatives of the YAŞAT Foundation, children of martyrs and members of the national mini-football team.

Tourists also visited the fan zone and received detailed information about the event.

Note that Baku will host a grand Mini-Football Festival from May 21 to June 1, 2025.

National Gymnastics Arena has been chosen as a venue for the fifth edition of the Mini-Football World Championship.

The event will bring together national teams from 32 countries across four continents.