President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Albania hold meeting over working luncheon
On May 16, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania Edi Rama held a meeting over a working luncheon in Tirana.
President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Prime Minister Edi Rama on the successful organization of the 6th Summit of the European Political Community.
During the conversation, the sides hailed the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Albania, particularly in the field of energy, as well as their fruitful cooperation within international organizations. They emphasized the importance of the project to supply natural gas from Azerbaijan to the Albanian city of Korça.
President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Edi Rama also exchanged views on prospects for further cooperation between the two countries.
