Energy Minister Shahbazov holds reception for citizens in Agstafa

16 May 2025 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov held a reception for citizens in Agstafa, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

It was reported that during the reception, organized at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Agstafa district, citizens raised issues regarding connections to the electricity and gas distribution networks, gas supply, the installation of electricity and gas lines, the operational status of electricity lines, gas meter replacements, employment, and other concerns. Relevant instructions were given to address these issues in accordance with legal requirements.

The reception, which was attended by more than 30 citizens from Ganja, Mingachevir, Goranboy, Tovuz, and Agstafa districts, also involved the heads of the Ministry’s relevant structural units.