2nd Agronomists’ Forum kicks off in Baku

16 May 2025 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The 2nd Forum of Agronomists has begun in Baku as part of a public-private partnership initiative, Azernews reports.

The event is being held within the framework of the 18th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition ("Caspian Agro") and coincides with the final day of the 30th anniversary Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition ("InterFood Azerbaijan").

Participants include Seymur Safarli, Head of the Department for Organization and Monitoring of Crop Production at the Ministry of Agriculture; Anar Azimov, Deputy Chairman of the Agrarian Services Agency; and representatives from various companies.

It should be noted that the "Caspian Agro" exhibition has established itself as an effective platform for introducing advanced technologies in Azerbaijan’s agro-industrial sector, facilitating knowledge exchange between local and international agricultural specialists, and strengthening mutually beneficial business relationships.

The exhibition brings together key players in the agricultural sector—local and international experts, importers, exporters, distributors, wholesale and retail representatives—as well as thousands of professional visitors, including farmers.