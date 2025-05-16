Uzeyir Hajibayli's operetta fascinates audience [PHOTOS]

16 May 2025 11:46 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater once again gave the audience an unforgettable encounter with the classics, presenting the famous operetta by the great composer Uzeyir Hajibayli "If Not That One, Then This One", also known as "Mashadi Ibad", Azernews reports.

The event took place within the walls of the Opera Studio of the Baku Music Academy, turning this evening into a real celebration of music and theater.

This performance, filled with comedic twists, bright musical numbers and dynamic characters, became a real holiday for connoisseurs of operetta and classical theater. The masterful performance of all participants, from the conductor to the performers, created an unforgettable atmosphere of the performance, in the plot of which humor is intertwined with deep social themes, leaving the audience with thoughts about eternal values ​​and human experiences.

This evening, bright and memorable images of characters were brought to life on stage by recognized masters of art, including People's Artists Azer Zeynalov (Mashadi Ibad), Akram Poladov (Rustam-bek), Gulustan Aliyeva (Senem), Jahangir Gurbanov (Gochu Asker), Tural Agasiev (Rza-bek), Alakbar Aliyev (Gasangulu-bay), Tayyar Bayramov (khanende), Elnur Ahmadov (kamancha), as well as talented soloists Atesh Garayev (Sarvar), Fatima Jafarzade (Gulnaz), Fahmin Ahmadli (Hasan-bay), Khalid Bekirov (Ambal) and Sadig Melikov (Mashadi Gazanfar).

The production was carried out by Honored Artist Hafiz Guliyev, musical director and conductor - Honored Artist Sevil Hajiyeva, production designer-People's Artist Tahir Tahirovich.

The author of the work, Uzeyir Hajibayli using laughter and satire, vividly reveals the social and everyday prejudices of his time, asking important questions about social norms and foundations. At the center of the story are lovers Sarvar and Gulnaz, whose feelings encounter obstacles and barriers.

The girl's father, Rustam-bay, bankrupt and ruined, decides to marry his daughter to a rich elderly merchant, Meshadi Ibad.

But Sarvar's love for Gulnaz does not allow him to accept this decision, and he finds an unexpected way to interfere with this plan... As a result of rapidly developing events, Sarvar forces Mashadi Ibad to abandon Gulnaz and marry the maid Senem, who, in turn, has long dreamed of family happiness. So, instead of the young and beautiful Gulnaz, Mashadi Ibad finds solace in a union with Senem. After all, as the popular wisdom says: if not that one, then this one!

