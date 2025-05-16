Shirvanshahs' Palace hosts fashion show inspired by Nizami Ganjavi [PHOTOS]

16 May 2025 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Shirvanshahs' Palace in Baku has turned into a lively display of culture and fashion during a special event that celebrated Azerbaijan's literary history, Azernews reports.

Inside the historic palace, a new fashion show took place, featuring the "Khamsa" collection, inspired by the famous poems of Nizami Ganjavi.

This event was more than just a clothing display; it was a celebration of Azerbaijani identity, blending history with modern style. Organized by the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve and designer Natavan Aliyeva, the show honored the Khamsa, a set of five epic poems: "The Treasury of Secrets," "Khosrov and Shirin," "Leyli and Majnun," "Seven Beauties," and "Iskandar-name."

Each outfit in the collection reflected the themes of these poems: love, wisdom, justice, and beauty through fabric, shape, and movement. The designs combined traditional Eastern looks with modern fashion.

Adding to the emotional impact was a live singing performance by the Jahangir Jahangirov Choir from the International Mugham Center, directed by Taran Yusifova. Their beautiful singing created a special atmosphere, blending music and fashion across time.

Guests, including tourists, fashion lovers, art experts, and culture fans, watched this historic event unfold. The Khamsa collection showcased how fashion can connect the past with today's world, highlighting Azerbaijani culture in a new and exciting way.

This event marked a new step in Azerbaijani cultural expression, showing that great art, whether worn, heard, or read, can always touch people and stay relevant today.