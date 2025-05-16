Azernews.Az

Friday May 16 2025

Azerbaijani oil prices decline

16 May 2025 10:19 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
The price of Azerbaijan’s "Azeri Light" crude oil has declined at Italy’s Augusta port. Based on the CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, the price fell by $1.70, or 2.49%, compared to the previous rate, settling at $66.65 per barrel, Azernews reports.

