Pope Leo XIV hints at planned visit to İznik on 1700th anniversary of first council

15 May 2025 23:19 (UTC+04:00)

Pope Leo XIV, the newly elected leader of the Catholic Church and head of the Vatican State, has signaled that preparations are underway for a potential visit to İznik, Türkiye, marking the 1700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea.

Following the death of Pope Francis on April 21, the Conclave convened on May 7–8, electing Cardinal Leonardo Ventura as the 14th Pope to take the name Leo. In his first public address since his election, the pontiff met with nearly 4,000 journalists in the Vatican’s Paul VI Hall, delivering a message focused on the language of peace and the ethics of communication.

“Peace begins with each of us,” Pope Leo said, urging the media to reflect on how they listen to and speak about others. “We must say no to the language and imagery of war. We must reject the war paradigm.”

The Pope acknowledged the current global challenges, noting that these are trying times not only to endure but also to describe. “Do not fall into mediocrity,” he warned. “Neither the Church nor journalism can afford to be detached from history or the present moment.”

He also addressed the opportunities and responsibilities posed by artificial intelligence, calling on media professionals to use emerging technologies with discernment. “Let us cleanse communication of hatred, prejudice, and resentment,” the Pope said. “Let us shift toward a discourse free from aggression and filled with constructive purpose.”

“We do not need flashy, shouting communication,” Pope Leo added. “We must build a language of communication that is ready to listen, that gives voice to the voiceless. Let us disarm our words; this will open the path to disarming the world. In doing so, we foster a communication and perspective that honors human dignity.”

Plans for İznik Visit? “We Are Preparing”

At the close of the event, as the Pope greeted journalists personally, he was asked whether he would continue with his predecessor’s unrealized desire to visit İznik. Pope Francis had reportedly expressed interest in marking the 1700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea in the historic Turkish town, but passed away before the plan could materialize.

Responding to the question, Pope Leo gave a telling reply: “I am aware of it. We are preparing.”

The First Council of Nicaea, convened in 325 CE by Roman Emperor Constantine I, is regarded as a foundational event in Christian history, where key doctrines were formalized. A visit by Pope Leo XIV would be a deeply symbolic gesture, underscoring a historical milestone while highlighting the Vatican’s engagement with Türkiye and interfaith dialogue.