Azernews.Az

Friday May 16 2025

EU hits TikTok over lack of ad transparency

16 May 2025 21:23 (UTC+04:00)
EU hits TikTok over lack of ad transparency

A European Commission (EC) investigation into TikTok’s advertising practices has found that the platform is in breach of the European Union's Digital Services Act (DSA), which mandates full transparency about who pays for advertisements, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more