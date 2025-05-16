Azerbaijan, Belarus deepen ties in military medicine cooperation [PHOTOS]

16 May 2025 14:42 (UTC+04:00)

A bilateral meeting on “Cooperation in the Field of Military Medicine” took place in Baku between representatives of the medical services of the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Belarus, Azernews reports.

The Belarusian delegation was briefed on the structure and organization of the Azerbaijani Army’s medical service, including demonstrations of military medical equipment.

As part of the program, the delegation visited several key facilities under Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, including the Main Clinical Hospital, the Central Military and Dental Polyclinics, the Faculty of Military Medicine, the Center for Forensic Medical Examination and Pathological Anatomy, and the Rest House.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on expanding cooperation in the field of military medicine and discussed a number of areas of mutual interest.