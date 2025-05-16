Trial continues for Armenian nationals accused of war crimes in Azerbaijani territories

16 May 2025 13:01 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

A court hearing is underway in Baku regarding the criminal case against several individuals of Armenian citizen accused of committing war crimes, Azernews reports.

The trial is being held at the Baku Court Complex under the chairmanship of Baku Military Court Judge Zeynal Agayev. In the previous session, witnesses testified about the occupation of Azerbaijani territories and massacres of civilians by Armenian forces.

According to the prosecution, the defendants are charged with crimes against peace and humanity, including aggressive war, genocide, forced displacement, persecution, torture, and violations of international humanitarian law. These acts were allegedly committed by the Republic of Armenia, its armed forces, and illegal armed groups associated with the so-called "Nagorno-Garabagh Republic" established in the formerly occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

The list of 15 accused includes Harutyunyan Arayik Vladimiri, Ghukasyan Arkadi Arshavir, Sahakyan Bako Sahaki, Ishkhanyan Davit Rubeni, and others. They face charges under numerous articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, such as:

Article 100: planning and waging an aggressive war

Article 103: genocide

Article 107: forced deportation of population

Article 113: torture

Article 214: terrorism

Article 218: creation of a criminal organization

Article 279: creation of illegal armed formations

They are also charged with financing terrorism, war crimes, and the illegal possession and use of weapons, among other grave offenses. The proceedings continue as Azerbaijan seeks accountability for crimes committed during the decades-long conflict.