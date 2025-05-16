Documents presented in court detail war crimes committed by Armenian forces in 1993

16 May 2025 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

At today's session of the Baku Military Court, documents prepared by an international human rights organization were examined, detailing the brutal attacks carried out by Armenian armed forces on Azerbaijani territories in 1993. The reports outline the deliberate killing of civilians and the systematic expulsion of the local population, Azernews informs.

The report states that Armenian forces expelled the Azerbaijani civilian population from all territories they captured in the Garabagh region. Civilians were taken hostage, and many were indiscriminately shot while attempting to flee.

The report also documents widespread looting and the destruction of civilian property, including the capture of the city of Aghdam by Armenian forces in July 1993 and the subsequent ransacking of the city.

The involvement of Armenian armed forces in the Garabagh conflict is examined in detail, with emphasis placed on the indiscriminate shelling and bombing of Azerbaijani civilians, which led to mass displacement. “Civilians were taken hostage, their property looted and burned,” the report notes.

In addition, the report highlights serious violations of the Geneva Conventions by the Republic of Armenia during that period, pointing to numerous instances of war crimes and breaches of military conduct by Armenian troops.

The mistreatment and execution of hostages and prisoners of war are also documented in the report.

It should be noted that the trial of Armenian citizens accused of committing crimes of aggression, war crimes, crimes against peace and humanity—including the planning and waging of aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing of terrorism, and the violent seizure and retention of power—is ongoing.