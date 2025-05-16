President Ilham Aliyev holds informal meeting with Armenian PM in Tirana [PHOTO/VIDEO]

16 May 2025 13:47 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held an informal conversation with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the 6th Summit of the European Political Community in Tirana, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!