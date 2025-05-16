Remains of soldier missing since First Garabagh War laid to rest in his native village

16 May 2025 13:21 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

On May 16, the remains of Muxtar Bayram oglu Mammadov, a soldier from the village of Demirchi in Sadarak District, who had been considered missing since the First Garabagh War and whose identity was recently confirmed, were brought back to his birthplace.

Azernews reports that a farewell ceremony was held with family members at his childhood home.

Following the ceremony, the martyr was laid to rest at the Martyrs' Alley in the city of Sharur. During the burial, the slogans “Martyrs never die, the homeland is indivisible” were chanted, verses from the Holy Quran were recited, the national anthem was played, and a ceremonial gun salute was performed.

The tricolor Azerbaijani flag that had been draped over the casket was presented to the martyr’s brother.

The funeral was attended by the martyr’s family, relatives, war veterans, officials from the local executive authority, as well as representatives of the government, media, and general public.

It should be noted that Muxtar Mammadov took part in the First Garabagh War and went missing on January 16, 1994, in the direction of Ashagi Abdurrahmanli village in the Fuzuli district.