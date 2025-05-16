ChatGPT is fifth most visited website in world

16 May 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

According to the latest data compiled by Similarweb, ChatGPT has secured its position as the fifth most visited website globally, underscoring the rapid rise of AI-driven tools in everyday digital life, Azernews reports.

On average, users spend 7 minutes and 15 seconds on the ChatGPT website, browsing approximately 4.15 pages per visit. The bounce rate — the percentage of users who leave after viewing only one page — stands at 29.59%, indicating a high level of engagement compared to many informational websites.

Topping the list is Google, which maintains its dominance as the most visited site worldwide. Visitors spend an average of 10 minutes and 31 seconds per session on Google, viewing around 8.91 pages. Its bounce rate is 26.57%.

YouTube ranks second in popularity. The video-sharing platform boasts the longest average session duration among top sites: 20 minutes and 18 seconds, with users viewing 13.15 pages per visit. Only 20.49% of users leave after a single interaction, making it one of the most "sticky" sites on the web.

Facebook and Instagram, two of the leading social media platforms, follow closely. On Facebook, users spend an average of 10 minutes and 42 seconds and browse through 13.53 pages per session. For Instagram, the average visit lasts 8 minutes and 37 seconds, with 13.38 pages viewed. The bounce rates for Facebook and Instagram are 29.78% and 33.12%, respectively.

The inclusion of ChatGPT in the global top five reflects a broader shift in user behavior — from simply consuming information to actively engaging with AI tools for productivity, creativity, and learning. With AI increasingly integrated into search engines, writing assistants, coding tools, and more, platforms like ChatGPT are not just competing with traditional websites — they’re redefining what people expect from the internet.

Moreover, ChatGPT’s popularity highlights the growing demand for interactive knowledge platforms that provide instant, personalized assistance — a trend likely to influence how content is designed, delivered, and monetized in the future.