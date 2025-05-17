China showcases latest anti-stealth technologies at radar expo

17 May 2025 19:40 (UTC+04:00)

The 11th World Radio Detection and Ranging Expo (World Radar Expo) commenced in Hefei, East China's Anhui Province, on Saturday. The expo showcased some of China's leading radar equipment, with a particular focus on technologies designed for anti-stealth capabilities amid the rapid development of stealth warplanes around the world, Azernews reports, citing Global Times. A highlight of the event is the JY-27V high-mobility meter-wave air surveillance radar. This next-generation meter-wave anti-stealth radar incorporates three advanced technologies: a low-frequency band, a high-power aperture and sophisticated intelligent algorithms. These features enable precise detection of stealth targets, leaving them nowhere to hide, the Global Times learned from the radar’s developer, the state-owned China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC). CETC describes the JY-27V as a “master artist” in detecting stealth targets, highlighting its large array design and significant spread-retract ratio, which allows for rapid deployment and retraction within 10 minutes. Another advanced anti-stealth radar showcased at the expo is the YLC-8E, which is a three-coordinate air surveillance radar that works on the UHF band. Its antennas are integrated onto a single vehicle. Equipped with high-precision sensors, the antenna system can be automatically deployed and retracted, according to CETC. The Global Times learned from the radar developer that the YLC-8E provides long range early warning and detection of stealth aircraft through a fully digital phased array system featuring 2D phased scanning and directional mechanical scanning, large phased array antennas, and high-power, high-efficiency digital T/R units. The system offers several advantages, including enhanced anti-stealth capability, mobility, anti-jamming performance, reliability, and ease of maintenance. Referred to as an “all-round champion” and a key asset in reconnaissance missions, the SLC-7 radar made its latest public appearance at the expo. As a representative of the fourth-generation intelligence radar, the SLC-7 can detect, track and engage multiple targets, with strengths such as a long detection range, high data rate, adaptive anti-jamming, fast target identification, high reliability as well as the capability to search for, identify, lock onto and track multiple targets simultaneously, CETC said. Beyond detecting stealth aircraft, the SLC-7 radar can also locate conventional fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, drones, artilleries and rockets, enhancing its versatility compared to many radars with similar capabilities, according to its developer. The World Radar Expo will continue until Monday. The event has been held biennially since 2001.

