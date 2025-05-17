Delegation of Turkish National Defense University visits Nakhchivan [PHOTOS]

17 May 2025 17:48 (UTC+04:00)

As part of the visit to Azerbaijan, senior staff, teachers, and listeners of the "Staff Management Course" of the Air Force Academy and Naval Academy of National Defense University (NDU) of Türkiye arrived in Nakhchivan, the Ministry of Defense told Azernews.

The guests first visited the monument of National Leader Heydar Aliyev erected in the main square of Nakhchivan city and paid tribute to his memory. Afterwards, guests visited the Heydar Aliyev Museum, where they were given detailed information about the Great Leader’s multifaceted political activity, including the significant period of his life spent in Nakhchivan.

The delegation visited the monument of the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, erected in the city of Nakhchivan, and honoured his memory.

As part of the visit, the guests visited the Combined Arms Army (CAA) Headquarters. They were provided with detailed information about the CAA's establishment history, its development, activities, the reforms implemented, and its future objectives. In accordance with protocol, the Book of Honor was signed.

The CAA Commander, Major General Kanan Seyidov, met with the Rector of the National Defense University of Türkiye, Professor Erhan Afyoncu.

During the meeting, the importance of further expanding cooperation in the field of military education was emphasized. The parties also discussed future initiatives in this direction and a number of other issues of mutual interest.

The Turkish delegation visited the Nakhchivan Military College and the Military Lyceum named after Heydar Aliyev. They were provided with detailed information about the reforms carried out in the special educational institutions, the current military education system, and academic and scientific activities. The guests visited the headquarters, academic buildings, dormitories, and other administrative facilities, and familiarized themselves with the social and living conditions created for cadets.

Then guests visited the Turkey-Azerbaijan Friendship Park and historical-cultural monuments.

During their visit to Azerbaijan within the framework of the "Observation Tour Abroad," the delegation from the brotherly country also visited the territories liberated from occupation and got acquainted with the ongoing reconstruction and restoration works.