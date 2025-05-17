President Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of "Baku Heart Days" 9th Int'l Congress

17 May 2025 14:35 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has addressed the participants of the "Baku Heart Days" 9th International Congress, Azernews reports.

"Dear Conference participants!

I greet you – Azerbaijani cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, and scientists from various countries who have arrived in the capital of our country on the occasion of the start of the 9th International Congress "Baku Heart Days". I wish each of you success in your noble work for the sake of people's health.

It is especially meaningful that this Congress, which has already become a tradition, is dedicated to the memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev. Throughout his career, the National Leader made valuable contributions to the continuous improvement of the country's healthcare system and its development in line with high standards. Thanks to the progressive steps taken in the past, Azerbaijani healthcare has made significant strides along a long path of development.

Today, our country possesses the necessary conditions for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases using the most advanced surgical methods, benefiting from the development of various areas of medicine, including the latest innovations in cardiology. It is gratifying that complex operations conducted at world-famous heart centers are now successfully carried out by our local specialists.

This Congress stands out for its unique role in terms of the application of new medical treatment methods and technologies in Azerbaijan. The participation of renowned cardiologists, scientists and surgeons representing reputable international medical institutions is an indication of the great prestige of your event, which has essential scientific and practical significance.

I hope that the broad discussion of current issues in cardiology and cardiovascular surgery at the Congress will contribute to the further strengthening of ties between our doctors and their foreign colleagues, and that mutual exchange of international experience will promote the development of medical science as a whole," the address reads.