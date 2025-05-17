Baku conducts citywide cleanup ahead of summer season [PHOTOS]

17 May 2025 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

In preparation for the summer season and to enhance the overall sanitary condition and care of green spaces in the capital, the Baku City Executive Authority carried out another large-scale cleanup operation on Saturday, May 17, Azernews reports, citing the Baku City Executive Authority’s press service.

The press service noted that the city's communal services deployed equipment to wash the main streets and avenues using eco-friendly, plant-safe detergents. Residential courtyards and internal roads were also cleaned during the campaign.

Staff cleaned sidewalks, curbs, lighting poles, roadside railings, and benches in public parks and recreation areas. They also carried out cleaning operations within residential areas. Additionally, shopfronts and storefronts of public catering and commercial establishments were cleaned, and the surrounding areas were tidied.

Employees of the Baku Greenery Department washed roadside trees along major roads and avenues, loosened the soil around them, and provided agro-technical care, including the use of natural fertilizers. Colorful flowers were planted across various areas, and floral compositions were arranged to add aesthetic value for both residents and visitors.

Authorities affirmed that efforts to maintain sanitation and preserve greenery throughout Baku will continue year-round.