Champions crowned as Azerbaijan Table Tennis tournament wraps up

17 May 2025 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan Table Tennis Championship has officially come to an end, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan press service of the Table Tennis Federation’s (ASTF).

The final day of the tournament, held at the “Shua” Sports Complex, saw champions crowned in the singles, doubles, and mixed doubles categories.

In the singles competitions, Onur Guluzade and Marziya Nurmetova emerged victorious, claiming the national titles.

In the men’s doubles, the pairing of Vazir Allahverdiyev and Onur Guluzade outperformed all rivals to secure first place. Meanwhile, in the women’s doubles, Marziya Nurmetova teamed up with Aylin Asgarova to dominate their bracket and claim the championship.

The mixed doubles title went to Vazir Allahverdiyev and Zemfira Mikayilova, who showcased impressive coordination and skill to clinch the title.

Earlier in the tournament, team competitions took place, with “Baku-1” winning the men’s event and “Sumgayit-1” taking the top spot in the women’s category.

All winners were awarded diplomas and medals from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, as well as prizes from the ASTF in recognition of their achievements.