Energy, diplomacy, and connectivity: Azerbaijan’s playbook for global relevance

17 May 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

The 21st century has witnessed growing fragmentation in international alliances and the reshaping of global institutions. In this context, Azerbaijan has pursued a nuanced foreign policy that emphasizes multilateralism, neutrality in polarized geopolitical conflicts, and strategic cooperation with both East and West. Under President Aliyev’s leadership, Baku has adopted a pragmatic diplomacy that aligns national interests with global challenges - whether in energy security, climate action, or peace-building.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!