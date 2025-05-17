Azernews.Az

Energy, diplomacy, and connectivity: Azerbaijan’s playbook for global relevance

17 May 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)
Energy, diplomacy, and connectivity: Azerbaijan's playbook for global relevance
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
The 21st century has witnessed growing fragmentation in international alliances and the reshaping of global institutions. In this context, Azerbaijan has pursued a nuanced foreign policy that emphasizes multilateralism, neutrality in polarized geopolitical conflicts, and strategic cooperation with both East and West. Under President Aliyev’s leadership, Baku has adopted a pragmatic diplomacy that aligns national interests with global challenges - whether in energy security, climate action, or peace-building.

