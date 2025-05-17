Azernews.Az

Saturday May 17 2025

Consumer spending in Azerbaijan hits 23.7 bln AZN in early 2025

17 May 2025 13:37 (UTC+04:00)
Consumer spending in Azerbaijan hits 23.7 bln AZN in early 2025

The total value of goods sold and services provided to meet consumer demand in Azerbaijan amounted to 23.7 billion AZN during January–April 2025, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistical Committee.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more