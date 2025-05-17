Massive fire halts production at Kumho Tire’s Gwangju Plant

17 May 2025 18:05 (UTC+04:00)

Kumho Tire Co. suspended production at its Gwangju plant on Saturday after a massive fire engulfed a major section of the facility, prompting authorities to issue a nationwide firefighting mobilization order as the blaze continued to spread, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap.

The fire, which started around 7:11 a.m. at the factory in Gwangju, some 270 kilometers southeast of Seoul, has rapidly spread through plant buildings, with flames reportedly reaching as high as 100 meters, according to fire officials.

By noon, about 70 percent of the western section of the factory, roughly equivalent to five football fields in size, was consumed by the blaze.

The National Fire Agency issued a nationwide fire mobilization order, allowing firefighting personnel and equipment from neighboring regions to be deployed to the site.

Kumho Tire, South Korea's second-largest tire maker, said all production has been halted at the plant. About 400 workers on duty at the time were evacuated, but one male employee in his 20s suffered injuries and was transported to a local hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The fire is suspected to have started from equipment used for heating raw rubber.

Authorities said it may take up to several days to completely extinguish the fire, noting that about 20 tons of raw rubber was stored at the factory, hampering firefighting efforts.