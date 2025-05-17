Yellow wind warning issued for Baku, Absheron, and Several districts on May 18
A yellow-level weather warning has been issued for Baku, the Absheron Peninsula, and several other regions of Azerbaijan due to expected windy conditions on May 18, Azernews reports.
According to the National Hydrometeorological Service, strong westerly winds are forecasted to impact Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, as well as the regions of Khizi, Khachmaz, Siyazan, Shabran, Gobustan, Gusar, Neftchala, Salyan, Dashkasan, Goranboy, Kalbajar, Lachin, Jalilabad, Bilasuvar, Yardimli, Lerik, Astara, Masalli, and Lankaran.
Wind speeds are expected to reach between 13.9 and 20.7 meters per second, prompting meteorologists to advise caution for residents and travelers in the affected areas.
