FIFA President extends congratulations to Qarabag FC

27 April 2024 12:51 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

FIFA President Gianni Infantino congratulated Azerbaijani professional football club Qarabag FC over victory in the Azerbaijan Premier League in a letter to AFFA President Rovshan Najaf, Azernews reports.

He stressed in the letter that the victory became possible owing to the consistent efforts of the team.

Infantino also thanked Najaf and AFFA for continuous support, work and dedication to the development of football in Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz