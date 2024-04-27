Azerbaijan ready to supply oil products to Kyrgyzstan: Official

27 April 2024 16:33 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan is ready to start supplying oil products to Kyrgyzstan, Kyrgyz Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev told Kyrgyz media, Azernews reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan is one of the top oil exporters. The Junda oil refinery, which would consume more than 1 million tons of petroleum per year, will also be operational in Kyrgyzstan soon.

"In this regard, concerns about oil supply to Kyrgyzstan were raised with SOCAR management. They, for their part, are willing to collaborate. We are currently working on logistics issues," the minister emphasized.

To note, a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the energy sector was signed between the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan and the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan on April 24.

Additionally, during the signing, it was noted that the parties seek to develop cooperation in the following areas: joint research and development of oil fields in the territories of both countries; trade in oil and oil products; and cooperation in the fields of renewable energy and hydropower.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz