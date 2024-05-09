Azernews.Az

US companies interested in Azerbaijan’s renewable energy sector, ambassador says [PHOTOS]

9 May 2024 14:59 (UTC+04:00)
Ambassador Mark Libby toured the Baker Hughes facilities and met with the Country Representative, Zaur Allahverdizade and the management team, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by US Embassy in Baku on its official "X" account.

"The Ambassador heard about Baker Hughes’ green energy initiatives and diversity and inclusion policy. He noted the importance of a regulatory framework for green energy and highlighted U.S. companies’ interest in Azerbaijan’s renewable energy sector, including their participation in COP29, " post reads.

