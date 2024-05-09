Turkish VP Yilmaz calls on his country's business circles to implement new projects in Azerbaijan

9 May 2024 17:33 (UTC+04:00)

Vice President of Turkiye Cevdet Yilmaz called on the investors in his country to make new investments in the economy of Azerbaijan.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that Cevdet Yilmaz addressed the participants of the Turkey-Azerbaijani business forum in Ankara and drew attention to the opportunities of the Azerbaijani market.

"I call on Turkish business circles to implement new projects in Azerbaijan, especially in the fields of energy, electronics, mining industry, construction, and information technologies," said the vice president.

According to him, a similar call should be addressed to Azerbaijani companies that are ready to use the potential of the Turkish economy.

"According to the results of last year, Turkey's GDP exceeded 1.1 trillion dollars for the first time. Today, our country has the 17th largest economy in the world," said Cevdet Yilmaz.

The vice president of Turkey also spoke about the successful economic policy of the Azerbaijani government, which directs the revenues from the oil and gas sector to the development of non-oil sectors of the country's economy. "A very correct and well-thought-out strategy aimed at diversifying Azerbaijan's economic opportunities is obvious. I am sure that Turkish companies can also contribute to the formation of the future model of Azerbaijan's economy," said the politician.

Cevdet Yilmaz stressed that the Turkish side is ready to make the maximum contribution to the restoration of the lands freed from the occupation of Azerbaijan.

He expressed his hope that the successful interaction between Turkey and Azerbaijan will be an example of cooperation for other Turkish states.

