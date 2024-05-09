Political director of Israeli MFA visits monument of Hazi Aslanov

9 May 2024 13:14 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

Aliza Bin Noun, political director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel, George Deek, the ambassador of Israel to Azerbaijan, and Mukhtar Mammadov, the ambassador of Azerbaijan to Israel, visited the monument of the hero of the Soviet Union Hazi Aslanov in Baku, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Aliza Bin Noun on her official "X" account.

"On this Day of Victory Against Fascism, I recall my visit yesterday to the Baku WW2 Heroes' Memorial. Their courage against evil stands as a beacon of freedom and tolerance," she added.

On this Day of Victory Against Fascism, I recall my visit yesterday to the Baku WW2 Heroes' Memorial. Their courage against evil stands as a beacon of freedom and tolerance.



Today, the world confronts new threats from forces of terror and hate, from Hamas to Iran, seeking the…

