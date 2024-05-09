Bosnia and Herzegovina presidency member extended invitation to COP29

9 May 2024 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

Vilayat Guliyev, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Bosnia and Herzegovina, met with Željko Komšić, the Croatian member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, to deliver a letter of invitation from President Ilham Aliyev to attend the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the ambassador provided detailed insights into Azerbaijan’s preparations for COP29 and highlighted large-scale projects aimed at transitioning to green energy.

Komšić expressed interest in the reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories and conveyed his keen observation of the country's developments and reforms under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership, despite not having yet visited Azerbaijan.

They also exchanged views on a wide range of aspects of Azerbaijan-Bosnia and Herzegovina relations.



