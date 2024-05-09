UEFA Europa League finalists to be determined today

9 May 2024 10:49 (UTC+04:00)

UEFA Europa League finalists will be determined today, Azernews reports.

"Atalanta" will host French team "Marseille" in Italy in the return match of the semi-final stage.

A draw was recorded in the first match between the teams - 1:1.

Another representative of Italy "Roma" will be a guest of "Bayer 04" in Germany. The representative of Leverkusen beat his opponent with two unanswered goals in the first match.

In the UEFA Conference League, the name of the second finalist will be clarified. "Olympiakos", which defeated "Aston Villa" in England with a score of 4:2, will also try to make a successful performance in Greece. The winner of the pair will face "Fiorentina" (Italy) in the final.

All three matches will start at 23:00 Baku time.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz