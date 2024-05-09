Tree-planting action held on occasion of National Leader Heydar Aliyev's birth anniversary [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

9 May 2024 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) held a tree-planting action in connection with the 101st anniversary of the Great Leader's birth, Azernews reports.

It was reported that as part of the 101st anniversary of the birth of the architect and founder of independent Azerbaijan, National Leader Heydar Aliyev, as a result of the joint organization of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the next tree-planting action was held in Mushfigabad settlement of Garadagh district of the capital.

Executives of both institutions, police officers and military personnel of the ministry took part in the event.

At the event dedicated to the memory of Heydar Aliyev, about a thousand Eldar pine trees were planted in accordance with the local climate, the plants in the area were cared for, and cleaning work was carried out in the green area.

