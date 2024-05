9 May 2024 14:33 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order awarding individual scholarships from the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to culture figures, Azernews reports.

According to the order, seven culture figures have been awarded individual scholarships from the President of Republic of Azerbaijan for their contributions to the development of Azerbaijani culture.

---

