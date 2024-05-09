Turkiye determined to be member of EU, Ministry reports

9 May 2024 13:38 (UTC+04:00)

Turkey is determined to join the European Union (EU), Azernews reports, citing the post shared on the Turkish Foreign Ministry's official X account.

"May 9 - Happy Europe Day", - said in the post.

Congratulations on 9 May Europe Day.



Candidate Türkiye maintains its determination to be a member of the EU.🇹🇷🇪🇺 — Turkish MFA (@MFATurkiye) May 9, 2024

It should be noted that since 1986, May 9 has been celebrated as Europe Day every year. It was on this day in 1950 that the Schuman Declaration proposed by the French Minister of Foreign Affairs Robert Schuman, one of the founders of the EU, was adopted.

