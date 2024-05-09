Azerbaijani wrestlers start competing in license tournament

9 May 2024 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

The World Olympic Qualifying tournament will start today in Istanbul, Turkiye, Azernews reports.

4 Greek-Roman wrestlers from Azerbaijan will compete on the first day of the license competition for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

In their first matches, Murad Mammadov (60 kg) will meet Aleksandrs Yurkyans (Latvia), Rafig Huseynov (87 kg) will meet Ilyas Pagkalidis (Greece), Murad Ahmadiyev (97 kg) will meet Richard Karelson (Estonia), and Sabah Shariati (130 kg) will meet Nikolaos Ntunyas (Greece).

It should be noted that the wrestlers who take the first 3 places in each weight (winners in the semi-finals and the match between the bronze medalists) will qualify for the Olympics.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz