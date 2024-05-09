Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan’s MFA shares post on Victory Day

9 May 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)
Fatime Letifova
Today marks 79 years since the historic victory over Nazism in World War II, one of the most destructive wars in world history, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on its official "X" account.

"On this significant day marked as Victory Day, we commemorate the dear memory of our heroic compatriots who fought against the Nazism, which posed a serious threat to humanity, and showed unparalleled bravery and sacrifice during the war," the post reads.

