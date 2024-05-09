Direct flights between Sofia, Baku set to begin in June

9 May 2024 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, announced during the Azerbaijan-Bulgaria business forum in Baku that direct flights between Sofia and Baku will commence in June, Azernews reports.

This development comes following agreements signed between Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) and Bulgaria Air.

Minister Jabbarov highlighted the foundation of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria in the energy sector, noting that bilateral relations are poised to expand into other areas.

"Specifically, both countries are collaborating in green energy production, with ongoing negotiations aimed at furthering this cooperation. In addition to energy, Azerbaijan and Bulgaria are prepared to deepen collaboration in transportation, transit, and logistics," the minister added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz