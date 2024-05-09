Bulgaria unveils diversified cooperation initiatives with Azerbaijan beyond oil sector

9 May 2024 16:15 (UTC+04:00)

On the margins of the Baku negotiations, Bulgaria's Acting Minister of Energy Vladimir Malinov said the documents agreed by Azerbaijan and Bulgaria's leaders and companies will deepen bilateral cooperation and enable new projects, Azernews reports.

"Our strategic cooperation's successes and deepening issues were examined. The intergovernmental commission on cooperation between the two nations' first-week July meeting will allow us to cement Baku agreements and develop the discussed problems," Malinov noted.

Along with vital energy cooperation, he claims that Bulgaria also wants to form partnerships in the defense industry, the building industry, and the transportation sector.

"We need to move forward to preserve a sustainable engagement with Azerbaijan, which leads to success," emphasized the minister.

To note, Azerbaijan currently covers half of Bulgaria's gas needs, starting its deliveries since January 2021.

Bulgarian representatives attend the Baku Energy Week in Azerbaijan on a regular basis and plan to return this year.

Iteca Caspian company and the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan have also invited representatives of Bulgaria to the Rebuild Karabakh exhibition scheduled for October.

---

