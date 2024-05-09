Lithuania launches country's largest solar project

9 May 2024 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Lithuania has inaugurated its most significant solar endeavor yet in the Molėtai region, with a capacity of 100 MW, Azernews reports.

According to the official website of Lithuania, the park, spanning 150 hectares, boasts more than 150,000 solar modules. The project was developed by the Danish company Nordic Solaris.

This initiative aligns with Lithuania's broader strategy outlined in the National Energy Independence Strategy 2050, aimed at bolstering domestic electricity production through renewable resources.

By placing solar parks in strategic locations like Molėtai, Švenčionys, and Jonava, Lithuania enhances its solar power capacity, bringing renewable energy to more homes. Deputy Minister of Energy Daiva Garbaliauskaitė states that this project will make renewable energy accessible to more households.

The Molėtai solar park brings Lithuania closer to its goal of achieving 4.1 GW of solar power by 2030 and 9 GW by 2050. This demonstrates Lithuania's dedication to sustainability and aligns with EU goals of transitioning away from fossil fuels.

