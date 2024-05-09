Azerbaijan, Israel discuss regional developments

9 May 2024 10:35 (UTC+04:00)

Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, met with Aliza Bin Noun, Political Director at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel, to discuss various aspects of bilateral and multilateral relations, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the sides explored the current state and prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel across economic, security, high-tech, and other areas.

Minister Bayramov also provided insights into the regional dynamics during the post-conflict period.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on issues of significant international and regional concern.

As part of the Israeli delegation's visit to Azerbaijan, political consultations were held between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Israel, with Fariz Rzayev, Deputy Foreign Minister, leading the Azerbaijani delegation and Aliza Bin Noun heading the Israeli delegation.

---

