Baku to host II ICESCO Ministerial Conference on PISA

9 May 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

Baku will host the II ICESCO Ministerial Conference on PISA on 13-14 May, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Science and Education Ministry.

The international conference dedicated to the topic "Overview of PISA 2022 results: global and regional trends" will be organized in partnership with the Ministry of Science and Education, the Institute of Education, the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Representatives from over 30 countries and more than 50 participants are expected to attend. The conference aims to identify key points and best practices that can be used to adapt countries' assessment frameworks to their unique educational landscapes and to develop more effective, relevant assessment systems. The conference format will include presentations and interactive discussions. During the conference, participants will explore areas of convergence and divergence between contexts and priorities of ICESCO member states, assessed skills and areas, assessment methodologies, and contextual data collection instruments of international assessments.

It is important to note that the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) is the largest international study of education, involving the OECD and its partner countries. PISA assesses the knowledge and skills of 15-year-old students in mathematics, reading, and science.

