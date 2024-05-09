Britain expels Russian defence attache

9 May 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Russia's military attaché in London has been expelled from Great Britain.

Azernews reports citing the tweet posted by British Defense Minister Grant Shaps on his "X" social account.

British Interior Minister James Cleverley said during his speech in the parliament that the duration of Russian diplomatic visas will be limited. "We will revoke the diplomatic status of a number of Russian-owned properties in the UK, including Seacox Heath in East Sussex and the trade and defense section of the Russian Embassy in Highgate, which we believe are being used for intelligence purposes," the minister said.

The Russian embassy in London said that an appropriate response will be given to the expulsion of the military attache from the country.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz